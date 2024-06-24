Lane & Associates LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 198,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,326. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.