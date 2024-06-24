Lane & Associates LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,172. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $200.32. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

