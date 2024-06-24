Lane & Associates LLC Has $889,000 Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. 20,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

