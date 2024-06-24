Lane & Associates LLC Has $931,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.67. 265,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,482. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $154.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

