Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $184.60. 165,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,814. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

