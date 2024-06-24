Lane & Associates LLC Invests $244,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,071,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $5,157,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 280,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

