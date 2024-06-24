Lane & Associates LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,483,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

