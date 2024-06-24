Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,047. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.