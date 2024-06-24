Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

