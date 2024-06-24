Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,662,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,900,855,000 after acquiring an additional 267,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 31,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.43. 7,030,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,547,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,757 shares of company stock worth $114,265,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.