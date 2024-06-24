Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 833,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,593,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $37.76 on Monday. 277,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

