Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. 35,043 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

