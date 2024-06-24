Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 299,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 89,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

