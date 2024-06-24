Lane & Associates LLC Sells 698 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,941. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.