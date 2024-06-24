Lane & Associates LLC Sells 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.42. 870,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.