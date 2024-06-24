Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.47. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVRO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Price Performance

Lavoro Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

