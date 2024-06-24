Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.89. 3,461,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

