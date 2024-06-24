Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,940,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.