Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $236,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,395. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

