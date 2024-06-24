LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Insider Sells A$3,000,000.00 in Stock

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of LGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.99), for a total transaction of A$3,000,000.00 ($1,986,754.97).

LGI Stock Performance

About LGI

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

