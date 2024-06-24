LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.39. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

