Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

