Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LMT traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.00. 164,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

