Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 201,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 854,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

