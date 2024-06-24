Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.27). 416,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 539,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Longboat Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longboat Energy

Longboat Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

About Longboat Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.31. The company has a market cap of £12.28 million, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.