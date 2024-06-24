Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.27). 416,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 539,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy Stock Up 7.5 %
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Longboat Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.