Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

SNCY stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $636.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

