Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

