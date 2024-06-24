Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,506,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

