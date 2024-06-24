Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI opened at $27.76 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $484.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

