Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 9,661 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 303.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SIG opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

