Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of LSI Industries worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $14.71 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

