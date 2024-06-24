Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 110.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

