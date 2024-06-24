Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $62.48 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

