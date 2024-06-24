Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paysafe worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 37.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $2,928,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Paysafe stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

