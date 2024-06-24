Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $166.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

