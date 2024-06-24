Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawkins worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 51.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $87.99 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

