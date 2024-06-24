Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 147,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

EDIT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

