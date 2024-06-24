Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 673.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. ArchPoint Investors purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.