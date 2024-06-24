LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 4.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 30,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 434,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

LSB Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

