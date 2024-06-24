ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

