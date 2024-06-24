Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.47. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 5,837,380 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.