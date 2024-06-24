Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.42 and a one year high of $215.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

