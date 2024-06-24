Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 12,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,400.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.18 and a 52-week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

