Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.