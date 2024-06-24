Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,600 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

