Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 740 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $83.35 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

