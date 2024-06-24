Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 810 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

