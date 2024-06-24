Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 842 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

