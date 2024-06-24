Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 859 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 119,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,085,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,477,000 after buying an additional 313,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $123,253,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Trading Up 1.4 %

INCY opened at $63.22 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.