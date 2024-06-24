Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

